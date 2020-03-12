BPD: 1 person shot on 1st Avenue S, 1 in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 7700 block of 1st Avenue S.

According to BPD, one person was shot just after 2:15 p.m. and was transported to the hospital. Their condition at this time is unknown.

BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin has confirmed that one suspect is in custody.

No other information has been released at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

