BPD: 1 dead in apparent drive-by shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday evening.

According to BPD, officers arrived in the 1600 block of Maple Avenue around 5:45 p.m. and discovered a man lying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

BPD says after an initial investigation, witnesses told them a person drove by the victim and fired shots before driving away. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

