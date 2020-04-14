BPD: 1 dead, 1 person of interest in custody in Pratt City shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Pratt City Monday night.

According to BPD. officers answered to a residence on a domestic call in the 700 block of Avenue H just after 8 p.m. There, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the back of the residence. They were pronounced dead that the scene.

BOD Sgt. Rod Mauldin says that there are limited details at this time but that they do have a person of interest in custody.

