JASPER, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man who is accused of killing his girlfriend is expected to have his initial appearance Friday.
Walker County officials said at a news conference Thursday that a murder charge was pending against 38-year-old Michael Bolin. He is accused in the death of 50-year-old Stacey Hogan.
Authorities say they responded to Hogan’s home near Parrish on Wednesday afternoon for a reported burglary. Hogan was found dead at the scene.
An investigator says Bolin had gotten into a physical fight with Hogan the night before and found her dead when he returned.
It’s unclear whether Bolin has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
LATEST POSTS
- WATCH SOON: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
- LIVE: Tuscaloosa Mayor hosts town hall regarding COVID-19 curfew; answers questions
- With bipartisan support, House passes COVID-19 relief package
- Boyfriend accused of killing woman found dead at home in Jasper
- Trump camp threatens local TV stations over Democratic ad