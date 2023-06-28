BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Boutwell Auditorium will be kicking off its Wind Down Wednesday series today to celebrate fathers, father figures and male mentoring groups in the community.

Omega Phi Si fraternity and the Omega Lamplighters will present their Father of the Year Award, The Files Art Project will be performing and the Black Cherry Tree project will have an art display at the event. There will also be a live DJ, a cash bar, free wine testing, food trucks and vendors.

Each Wind Down Wednesday will be held at the Boutwell from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The following events will be on July 19 and Aug. 30, each with a different theme: Neo Soul and Boutwell in Blanc, respectively.