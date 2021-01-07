Boutwell Auditorium to be used as warming station starting Friday, donations welcomed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As temperatures in central Alabama fall into the freezing range, the city of Birmingham has decided to set up a warming station for those in need of heat during the coming days.

Starting Friday, Boutwell Auditorium will serve as a warming station from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. until Jan. 13. Those who enter will be required to wear a face covering at all times.

The city of Birmingham will also be accepting donations from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 8-12. Donatable items include:

  • Washable blankets in twin and full bed sizes
  • Individually wrapped breakfast-type items (i.e. Honeybuns and muffins)
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Socks, scarves, toboggans, hand warmers and gloves

Boutwell Auditorium is located at 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard.

