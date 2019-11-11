Boutwell Auditorium opening up as warming station this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the temperature drops this week, the city of Birmingham will open up Boutwell Auditorium as a warming station for those who need to get out of the cold.

On Sunday, City Operational Manager Don Lupo announced on Facebook that Boutwell will be open Tuesday and Wednesday nights to help anyone who needs shelter. Boutwell Auditorium is located at 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard downtown.

cold weather — the coldest weather of the season is coming — if you know someone without heat — if you run across one of… Posted by Don Lupo on Sunday, November 10, 2019

Lupo said Boutwell will have plenty of food, cots and blankets for those needing them. However, he did say they would accept donated bottled water and individual serving snacks, such as snack crackers, oranges, bananas, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Starting Monday, temperatures will drop to a low of 31 degrees and will continue to drop over the next couple of days. Temperatures on Tuesday will drop to a low of 22 degrees while Wednesday night will reach a low of 29 degrees.

Anyone who would like to help out can do so by calling Lupo at 205-335-4573.

LATEST POSTS