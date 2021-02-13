Boutwell Auditorium opening as warming station ahead of expected winter weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Randall L. Woodfin has arranged for Boutwell Auditorium to serve as a warming station on Feb. 15 and 16 for those seeking shelter from frigid temperatures.
The warming station will open at 5 p.m. and close at 7 a.m. the following day, the mayor’s office reports. Boutwell Auditorium is located on Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard.
Organizers are collecting certain items from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 16. Motorists may drive up and someone will remove the items from their vehicle. Water is NOT needed.
The following items will be collected this week:
- Oranges
- Bananas
- Muffins
- Honeybuns
- Trail mix
- Nutra-Grain bars
- Individually-wrapped snack items, including bags of potato chips, protein bars, etc.
