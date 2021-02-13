Boutwell Auditorium opening as warming station ahead of expected winter weather

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Randall L. Woodfin has arranged for Boutwell Auditorium to serve as a warming station on Feb. 15 and 16 for those seeking shelter from frigid temperatures.

The warming station will open at 5 p.m. and close at 7 a.m. the following day, the mayor’s office reports. Boutwell Auditorium is located on Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard.

Organizers are collecting certain items from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 16. Motorists may drive up and someone will remove the items from their vehicle. Water is NOT needed. 

The following items will be collected this week:

  • Oranges
  • Bananas 
  • Muffins
  • Honeybuns 
  • Trail mix 
  • Nutra-Grain bars 
  • Individually-wrapped snack items, including bags of potato chips, protein bars, etc. 

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES