Boom truck crashes through 2 homes in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A boom truck crashed through two Trussville homes Tuesday while doing construction work in the area.

According to Lt. Clint Riner with the Trussville Police Department, the boom truck belonged to a tree service that was cutting down trees in the 200 block of Lake Street prior to crashing.

The truck was leaking gas and oil, but Trussville Fire arrived and contained the leak.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported.

