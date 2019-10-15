Bones found in Etowah County believed to belong to missing man last seen in September

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has discovered bones that they belong to a missing man who was last seen in early September.

Johnny Lee Rhodes was last seen leaving his residence Sept. 8. He was last seen wearing a Nike ball cap, green shirt, shorts and black tennis shoes.

ECSO received a tip that Rhodes was dropped off at a residence on Bristow Cove Road Oct. 1. Authorities then sent cadaver dogs in the area.

One dog brought back an arm bone that contained a surgical steel plate that was known to be part of Rhodes’ body Monday, according to ECSO.

More bones were discovered Tuesday including a skull, long bones and a breastplate. Authorities say they believe the remains belong to Rhodes.

A $1,000 reward was recently offered to encourage citizens to come forward with information on his whereabouts.

Two key persons of interest are in custody, according to ECSO.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS