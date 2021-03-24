Bond revoked for woman charged in deadly crash suspected of street racing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The woman who is charged in a deadly crash bond has been revoked for a previous offense.

Carmesia Flannigan, who is accused of the deadly crash, has failed to comply with the conditions of her bond by picking up a new charge, according to new court documents.

The clerk’s office immediately issued a warrant for the Defendant’s arrest and her bond is set at no bond.

On Jan. 3, 2021, Flannigan committed an offense that resulted in a first-degree domestic violence charge, court records show.

While on bond, on March 22, 2021, Flannigan was charged with murder-reckless conduct manifesting extreme indifference, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of accident-physical injury or death in the Birmingham division of Jefferson County, Alabama.

One of the standard, mandatory conditions of bond is that Flannigan refrain from further criminal activity.

