Bond hearing set for teen charged in the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect in the Atlanta shooting death of eight-year-old Secoriea Turner is scheduled for a bond hearing on Tuesday.

The suspect, 19-year-old Julian Conley is charged with felony murder.

Atlanta Police say he and another person shot Turner when she was in the car with her mother on July 4th.

Conley’s attorney says his client was there, but not involved with the shooting.

The incident occurred near the Wendy’s where police killed rayshard brooks weeks earlier as he ran away from the officers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page