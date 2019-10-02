Escaped inmate recaptured in Albertville

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (10/14): The Alabama Department of Corrections has recaptured an inmate who escaped earlier this month.
Wesley Louis Staten, 26, was recaptured Monday without violence, ADOC says.
Original (10/2): The Alabama Department of Corrections has issued an escaped inmate report in Alabaster.
Wesley Louis Staten, 26, escaped his work assignment Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.
Staten is serving a 97-month sentence for first-degree possession of marijuana in 2018.
Staten is described as a black male, 6-foot-2, 170 pounds with face and neck tattoos. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with a collar, blue jeans and black and white tennis shoes.
If you have any information on Staten’s whereabouts, contact ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.
