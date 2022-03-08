ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabaster Water Board has issued a boil water notice for some areas of the city.

According to the Alabaster Water Board, the boil water notice was issued due to low water pressure for portions of the water system and will last at least 48 hours.

The following areas are impacted by the boil water notice:

Areas along County Road 17 from County Road 26 south to County Road 22

Areas west of State Road 119 south of County Road 12 to County Road 22

Areas north of County Road 26 to County Road 44 between County Road 17 and State Road 119

Areas south of County Road 26 to County Road 12 between County Road 17 and State Road 119.

The notice is expected to remain in place until satisfactory bacteriologic test results are obtained. Initial results won’t be available until March 9.

The water board said they will inform residents when the boil water notice is lifted.

Residents in the impacted areas should use boiled or bottled water for the time being.