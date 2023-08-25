HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Hamilton Water Department has issued a boil-water advisory for the city Friday amid a water treatment plant shutdown.

The advisory will be in effect until further notice, according to the city, and was issued due to low pressure in the lines.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, all tap water within the area used for drinking, food preparation and making ice should be boiled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

