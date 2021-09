BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was found after fire crews searched the remains of a house fire in Birmingham.

Just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, firefighters were called to a structural fire on the 4500 block of 11th avenue North in Birmingham.

According to the Birmingham Fire Department, crews attempted to get near the fire, but were unable due to the structure being unstable. Once daylight hit the area, crews returned to find a body in the home.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.