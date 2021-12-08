Body recovered following St. Clair County mobile home fire

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews were able to recover a body after a mobile home caught on fire in St. Clair County Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office, three fire departments responded to a mobile home fire around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 90 block of Wolf Pen Ridge Drive in the Cook Springs neighborhood.

After the fire was contained, a firefighter searched the home and discovered human remains.

No foul play has been suspected at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.