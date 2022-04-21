GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Etowah County have ended a water search for a drowning victim after a body matching the victim’s description was pulled from the Coosa River Thursday afternoon.

According to the city of Gadsden, first responders located the body in the area just south of the Broad Street Bridge. Authorities had been searching for the person for almost a week.

“We want to thank all the agencies that assisted us in the search and helped bring closure in this case,” said Gadsden Fire Chief Wil Reed. “We would also like to extend condolences to the family and community that has been affected by this tragic incident.”

The identity of the victim will be released following the notification of the family.

