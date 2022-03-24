BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after three bodies were recovered from a car that was found in receding floodwaters in Tuscaloosa County Thursday morning.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Violent Crimes Unit are currently out near Main St Northeast and Short 19th St Northeast after the vehicle was found nearly two days after major flooding in the area Tuesday night.

According to Capt. Jack Kennedy, the recovery and initial investigation will take several hours before any additional information can be released.

This is a developing story.