BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that happened in Birmingham Thursday night, where the body of an unidentified man was found.

At approximately 11:18 p.m. Thursday, the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was called to a house fire in the 4900 block of 7th Avenue South. After putting the fire out, firefighters discovered the victim in the front living room of the home.

The victim’s death is being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.