ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The body of an Etowah County man who has been missing since February 3 was found Saturday in a wooded area.

The body of Timothy Brandon Brady was discovered by a searcher in a wooded area close to where investigators and search crews have been focusing their efforts.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said that they have been conducting a general search near his residence for the past three days. They said that they are now working a death investigation upon discovering the body. Foul play is not suspected.

“Sheriff Horton would like to thank the public that helped with tips, and all agencies that have been involved and assisted with the case,” ECSO said in a press release.