Body of missing Colorado man recovered near Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The body of a Colorado man who went missing near Lake Martin last week was recovered Sunday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Zachary Dakota Lewis, 24, of Parker, Colorado, was found in the Big Kowaliga Creek area of Lake Martin near the Willow Point Golf Course.

The search for Lewis had been ongoing since he was reported missing after a boating incident on Sept. 2. Multiple agencies worked to search the area and recover Lewis’ body.

The incident remains under investigation by the ALEA Marine Patrol Division.

