JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday in Lipscomb.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a field near 3rd Place South in Lipscomb around 1:45 p.m. to the report of a body found in the area.

After an investigation, deputies say the body is “that of a male who appears to have been shot multiple times.”

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will conduct an investigation to determine the identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

