Body found on Carraway Boulevard, investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A body has been found in north Birmingham Thursday evening.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, the body was located in the 2400 block of Carraway Boulevard.

It is being ruled an unclassified death at this time, according to Sgt. Rod Mauldin.

No other information has been released as this is an ongoing investigation.

