Body found of Marion County man missing since late July

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The body of a missing Marion County man was found Thursday afternoon.
Charles “CJ” Wilkinson, 22, had been missing since July 29.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for prayers for Wilkinson’s family at this time.
No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.
