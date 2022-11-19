JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the man’s cause of death.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the JCSO at 205-325-1450.

