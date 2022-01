BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday in west Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a wooded area off of Lock 17 Road near Griffis Road around 11:48 p.m. to the report of a body found by people in the area.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will conduct an investigation to determine the identity of the victim, as well as the cause of death.

