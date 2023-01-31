Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire. (Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in a vacant apartment in Center Point Monday.

According to the JCSO, a maintenance worker found a man’s body at an apartment in the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE Monday morning. Deputies were called to the scene after noon, where they investigated the body and concluded that it had been in that location for some time.

As of Tuesday, it is not clear whether the man’s death was the result of a homicide or if any foul play was involved.

The body has not been identified.