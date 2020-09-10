Body found in Lee County wooded area, investigation underway

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway in Lee County after a body was found in a wooded area Thursday morning.

According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, caretakers of a property in the 9000 block of Lee Road 188 found a man’s body in the wood line and called authorities.

There was no identification on the body and it appeared to have been there for several days, the coroner’s office said.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

