JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered in the woods near the 1100 block of Highway 78 West on Sunday, according to the Jasper Police Department.

The JPD stated it was called to the scene. The Walker County Coroner’s Office also went the scene. The death remains under investigation. The identity of the individual will not be released until their family is notified.

These with information related to the case are asked to call the JPD at 205-221-2121 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.