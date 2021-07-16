Body found in Greene County, homicide investigation underway

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in Green County Wednesday.

According to the Green County District Attorney and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found just off of County Road 181 in the Lewiston Community. Authorities say the victim was shot multiple times.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigations and GCSO are handling the investigation at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.