Body found in field near Pratt Highway identified as missing 29-year-old

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found near Pratt Highway Monday night as 29-year-old Antonio Bass.

Bass was reported missing on Friday after not being seen since Sept. 9. His body was found in a field off the road.

Bass’ brother spoke to CBS 42 over the weekend asking for answers in his disappearance.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

