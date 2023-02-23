JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported a body was found in east Jefferson County on Thursday.

According to the JCSO, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Elfreth Johnson Road at around 11:10 a.m. on a report of a body in a wooded area. A group who had conducted a search in the area showed deputies the body.

Earlier in the week, a 33-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Deputies were investigating the accident while medical personnel treated the man. For unknown reasons, the man fled the scene and wasn’t located. Friends and family of the man searched the area of where he was last seen before locating a body and calling the JCSO.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death of the found body. The coroner’s office will confirm the identity of the body.

The JCSO stated the preliminary evidence suggests there wasn’t foul play associated with the death. Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the subject’s death. Anyone who has information about the death is asked to call the JCSO at 205-325-1450, option 2.