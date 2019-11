BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Sgt. Williams of Birmingham Police, the Jefferson County Coroner’s office is on the way to the scene of a discovered body found in a ditch near the 900 block of Bankhead Highway.

The death of the individual is unclassified at this time.

WATCH: BODY FOUND IN DITCH NEAR BANKHEAD HIGHWAY

BREAKING: BODY FOUND IN DITCH NEAR BANKHEAD HIGHWAY IN BIRMINGHAM. POLICE INVESTIGATING DETAILS:http://bit.ly/2O3g7go Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

