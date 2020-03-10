Body found in Bessemer manhole identified as Jackson County woman missing since 2018

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the body of a woman who was found in a Bessemer manhole Feb. 25.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, the body was discovered in the 3100 block of Exeter alley. An autopsy was conducted that determined the body to belong to a female in the 30-50-year-old age range.

After working with law enforcement agencies, the coroner was able to identify the body as 38-year-old Karen Joyce Scott of Jackson County, Ala.

Scott had been reported missing back in Dec. 2018. Bessemer PD says it appears she was shot before being put in the manhole.

Scott’s death has been ruled a homicide and authorities are asking the public if they have any information to contact them at (205) 425-2411.

