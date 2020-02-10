Body found in Bayview Lake area, JCSO investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating in the area around Bayview Lake after a body was found.
Jefferson County Chief Deputy David Agee confirmed the information to CBS 42.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
