Body found in abandoned Midfield home identified as missing homeless man

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A body that was found earlier this week in an abandoned house in Midfield has been identified as a homeless man who had been missing for several weeks.

On Wednesday, police were dispatched to a house on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive regarding an anonymous call about a dead body. Following an autopsy, the body was identified as John Cody Argent.

According to William Yates, deputy coroner for Jefferson County, Argent’s family had reported him missing on March 6. The last time he was seen alive was Feb. 22, when he was seen getting off a bus in Midfield near Church’s Chick on Bessemer Super Highway.

Circumstances: On 3-18-2020 at approximately 8:24 am, Midfield PD Dispatch received an anonymous 911 call reporting that there was a deceased body inside a vacant residence at 1005 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive. Midfield PD responded to the location and confirmed the report. The coroner’s office recovered the decomposing remains of one individual from within the vacant residence. At this time the identity of the decedent is unknown, as well as the cause and manner of death. An autopsy will be performed today to assist in answering those questions.

“The decedent was reported by family to be homeless (Birmingham), but was known to visit the Midfield area where he had once lived,” Yates wrote in a press release. “The cause and manner of death has not yet been determined, pending additional laboratory testing, but there has been no evidence found to suggest trauma or foul play in this case.”

