Body found at apartment complex in Tuscaloosa, foul play is suspected

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a body found at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

According to TPD, the body was discovered at the Roseann Apartments on 25th Street just after 1:15 p.m.

Authorities do say they suspect foul play.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing investigation.

