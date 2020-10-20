Body found at apartment complex in Tuscaloosa, foul play is suspected

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a body found at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.
According to TPD, the body was discovered at the Roseann Apartments on 25th Street just after 1:15 p.m.
Authorities do say they suspect foul play.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing investigation.
