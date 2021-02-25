Woman’s body discovered near Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A dead body was found outside near the Children’s of Alabama parking deck Thursday morning.

BPD is currently conducting an investigation on a unclassified death at 1600 7th Ave s. Updates will be provided soon. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) February 25, 2021

Officers received a call just before 7 a.m. of a person down. Once on the scene, they discovered a woman lying unresponsive near the parking deck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown at this time if foul play was involved, but police have labeled it as an unclassified death. Law enforcement do not believe there is an active threat to the UAB campus.

This is an ongoing investigation and CBS 42 will provide more information when it becomes available.