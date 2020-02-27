Man’s body found in middle of roadway near Birmingham Airport

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is heading to the scene of a reported body found lying in a roadway near 88th Street and Eighth Avenue North.

Birmingham Police say someone with the Birmingham Airport Authority found the body around 10:30 a.m.

According to Sgt. Johnny Williams with BPD, the body is being processed as an unclassified death at this time.

Police are waiting on the examination from the coroner’s office to determine the cause of the death and confirm the identity.

Police say all they can confirm at this time, that body found is that of a man.

This is an ongoing investigation.

