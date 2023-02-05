JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced a body was located in Bayview Lake at about 3 p.m. Sunday by the JCSO and other agencies.

According to the JCSO, the body is thought to be of Richard Fields, a missing kayaker. The extensive search for him started on Jan. 30 after family members reported Fields went missing while fishing on the lake.

The body has been transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy will be performed to confirm the body’s identify and cause of death.

