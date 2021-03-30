Boaz woman arrested for using meth, other drugs while pregnant

BOAZ, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman for using multiple drugs, including methamphetamine, while pregnant.

Sarah Brooke Walden, 25, has been charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced or distributed.

After Walden’s child was born, she tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and methadone. Her child also tested positive for amphetamine and meth.

The newborn has been placed in a safety plan with a family member. Walden has two other children that have been previously placed in family care, according to ECSO.

Walden is being held at the Etowah County Jail on a $10,000 bond.