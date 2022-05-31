BOAZ, Ala. (WIAT) — The Boaz Police Department is reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles after one of theirs was involved in a crash during a traffic stop over the weekend.

According to the Boaz PD, an officer was attempting to pull over a driver on US Hwy. 431 at Seay Avenue Saturday. While at the traffic stop, the patrol car was rear-ended by a speeding vehicle.

The officer, as well as the two other drivers, were all taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for their injuries. They have all since been released.

Boaz PD said that it is Alabama state law to move over or slow down when approaching an emergency vehicle on the road when flashing lights or other visual signals are present.