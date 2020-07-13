Boaz PD searching for missing 16-year-old girl

BOAZ, Ala. (WIAT) — The Boaz Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
Anna Leigh Wilson was last seen leaving her home Sunday evening. She was wearing a green tank top and shorts.
She is described as being 5-foot-4, weighing 130 pounds with shoulder length blonde hair.
If you have any information on Wilson’s whereabouts, contact Boaz PD at 256-593-6812 or 256-593-6842.
