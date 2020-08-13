Boaz man arrested for spanking 3-year-old with phone charger, leaving ‘excessive’ bruising

(Etowah County Sheriff’s Office)

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah Couty Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he allegedly spanked a 3-year-old child and left “excessive” bruising.

According to ECSO, Scotty Kilgore, 29, was charged with child abuse Wednesday after authorities were notified of the child’s injuries.

The 3-year-old has allegedly been spanked on the body with a phone charger cord, ESCO said.

Kilgore is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time. The relation between the victim and Kilgore has not been announced.

