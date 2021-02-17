Boaz man arrested for shooting at tire of occupied car

BOAZ, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly shooting at the tire of an occupied vehicle earlier this month.

According to ECSO, 58-year-old Richard Allen Rucker fired a gun at the wheel and tire of the victim’s car while they were inside of it on Feb. 1. ECSO says this was caused by an unknown incident involving the two individuals.

Details surrounding the incident and shooting have yet to be released.

Rucker was arrested on Feb. 11 and was released from the Etowah County Jail after posting his $10,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time.