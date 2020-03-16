1  of  11
Boaters find body at landing; cousin arrested for murder

by: Associated Press,

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Boaters at a landing along the Black Warrior River in Alabama have discovered the body of a man who was shot multiple times.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department says Virgin Lee Hopkins, 50, was the victim. Authorities say Hopkins was with his cousin, Kenneth White, and decided to go fishing.

Family members say the two had a “falling out” in the past that may have been related to the incident. Authorities say the 55-year-old White was named as a suspect and then investigators located and interviewed him.

Officials say he is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history. He was charged Sunday and is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $850,000 bond.

It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.

