Board votes to rename 3 schools honoring Confederates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama school board wants to rename three high schools that honor men who played roles in the Confederacy.
The Montgomery County Board of Education voted Tuesday to change the names of high schools honoring Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and poet Sidney Lanier, who served in the rebel army.
The board must now get a waiver of a state law guarding Confederate memorials or pay a $25,000 fine for each renaming.
A debate over the school names began amid protests over racial inequality following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
