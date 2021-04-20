Bo Bikes Bama celebrates 10th year of fundraiser with virtual ride

Former MLB and NFL player Bo Jackson, watches Auburn and Clemson practice before an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn legend Bo Jackson will host the 10th annual Bo Bikes Bama fundraiser this Saturday.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ride will not be in-person this year but rather online using the program Zwift.

Jackson began the annual bike ride across the state after the 2011 tornado outbreak in hopes to bring communities together and help raise money for those affected by the storms.

Registration for the event is $50 and all riders will receive a Bo Bikes Bama T-shirt, wristband and sticker as well as a commemorative bib number and bike plate to be used during the virtual ride.

