Blues Traveler, Moon Taxi among acts announced for Euphonious music festival in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Twelve bands have been named to the lineup of the inaugural Euphonious music festival taking place this Father’s Day weekend at the Birmingham Zoo.

Concert promoters announced the lineup Monday, which will include acts like Blues Traveler, Moon Taxi, Drew and Ellie Holcomb and the Birmingham Boys Choir. The acts will perform at the zoo’s newly-renovated Henley Park Lawn.

The entire concert lawn will be divided into 10-by-10-foot socially-distanced squares, where up to eight people can sit together.

Tickets are $99 per night, or $500 to reserve a 10-foot square. Tickets can be purchased here.

A portion of the proceeds from the festival will go to charity partner United Ability, a nonprofit organization that helps people with disabilities.

The lineup is as follows:

Friday, June 18

​5:40 p.m. – Mason Music Student Band #1

6 p.m. – LaBoix

​7 p.m. – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

​8:15 p.m. – Drew and Ellie Holcomb

​Saturday, June 19

​5:40 p.m. – Mason Music Student Band #2

6 p.m. – Soul Inscribed

​7 p.m. – Angie Aparo

​8:15 p.m. – Moon Taxi​

Sunday, June 20

​5:40 p.m. – Birmingham Boys Choir

6 p.m. – Hawthorn Street

7 p.m. – Sister Hazel

​8:15 PM – Blues Traveler